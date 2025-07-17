Summertime Swing promises the "perfect family-friendly festival"

Summertime Swing, regarded as one of the top 10 British vintage festivals, runs again on Sunday, July 20 from 2pm to 7pm, within the grounds of Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead, RH19 4JY.

Spokeswoman Grazia Clarkson said: “The Jive Aces, the UK's number-one jive and swing band, proudly host their annual Summertime Swing charity festival, marking its 21st edition. This unforgettable afternoon of music, dance, and retro fun will also raise vital funds for The Not Forgotten charity and other deserving local causes.”

For tickets and details, visit: www.jiveaces.com/summertimeswing or call 07947 156 318.

“Immerse yourself in a packed line-up of high-energy swing, jive, rock 'n' roll, and rhythm and blues. The Jive Aces, instantly recognisable in their iconic yellow suits, will headline with their infectious renditions of classic and original tunes. Joining them on stage is an electrifying array of guest artists, including British rock 'n' roll legend Marty Wilde, Swedish hot jazz sensation Gunhild Carling, American jazz and blues vocalist Kai Hoffman, Western swing fiddler Mary Lee from Caesar’s Cowboys, and the captivating songstress Noelle Vaughn. For those eager to dance the day away or for anyone with fidgety feet, a large dance floor overseeing the whole event is ready for use, kept lively between sets by DJs Eight-Beat Mac and Eight-Beat Mabel spinning vintage tunes.

“Beyond the incredible live music line-up, Summertime Swing offers a nostalgic experience for all ages. Explore a variety of vintage stalls showcasing retro clothing, accessories, and collectibles. Marvel at and snap photos of the dazzling classic car display, featuring over 30 beautifully restored vehicles, from the 1920s to the 1960s sleek masterpieces. Foodies can indulge in diverse culinary options, including gourmet burgers and classic hot dogs, pizza, ice cream, and refreshing drink vendors catering to every taste. Don’t forget to bring your blankets and chairs to this open-air festival, allowing you to relax and enjoy the terrific atmosphere. This is the perfect family-friendly festival (under 12s enter free) and promises to leave no one disappointed.”