Arun District Council is ‘delighted’ to announce the official re-opening of the Sunken Gardens in Bognor Regis after a construction project worth more than £300,000.

The works cover a range of improvements to the sunken gardens project, including new play equipment, brightly coloured safety surfacing, and the introduction of a ground trampoline, an inclusive roundabout and a basket swing.

On top of this, a sensory area has incorporated wildflowers on the low mounds, and timber animal sculptures are expected to be installed later this year, as part of a trail for children.

Existing benches have been refurnished and new benches have been added, the centre of the gardens has been replanted with a new low hedge, and a memorial tree is set to be planted this autumn which will pay tribute to Kim Davis, from the Bognor Regis Community Gardeners.

Arun District Councillors and Blakedown Landscapes team

The initial budget of £230,000 was increased to £312,000 following increased costs within the industry, with an additional £4,000 from the UK shared prosperity fund spent on improving footpaths for accessibility to the southern part of the scheme.

The council is finalising the play area following last week’s play inspection and a spokesperson has promised it will be open as soon as the paperwork is finalised.

Cllr Matt Stanley, Leader of the Council said: “I am delighted that this project is complete, and the improved gardens are open for residents and visitors to enjoy.

"This project has spanned several administrations, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their dedication to carrying out this work.The Sunken Gardens project is part of the wider rejuvenation works being undertaken in Bognor Regis, and everyone at Arun is fully united behind improving the offering of our district.”

Steve Buckingham, Director, Blakedown Landscapes, the contractor working on the project, added: “Blakedown is delighted to have been appointed as main contractor for the refurbishment of this much loved and valuable community asset. The improvements have delivered an enhanced landscape, improved facilities, opened up the site and increased visibility. Blakedown specialises in high quality public realm schemes and more and more we are collaborating with our clients to create sustainable landscapes in a sustainable way. At Bognor Regis Sunken Gardens we have focused on the recycling of site wide materials and the creation of a new sensory landscape featuring naturalised planting to increase biodiversity.”