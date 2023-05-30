Sussex businessman and philanthropist pledges £20,000 donation to children’s charity

Sussex businessman and philanthropist, Ziyad Guliyev, has joined a small number of major supporters of tech charity Lifelites by becoming a Platinum Partner to assist them over the next four years with a donation of £20,000.

Rob Lightfoot, CEO of Lifelites, and Ziyad Guliyev, philantrhopist and Lifelites Platinum Partner

Lifelites will donate a brand new package of technology to 15 children’s palliative care services over the coming year, including two supporting children in and around West Sussex. Each package of technology is designed with each of our project to ensure that the donated technology is suited to the needs of the children in their care.

The technology that Lifelites provides includes eye-tracking technology to allow children who can only move their eyes to communicate, and virtual reality to help children to explore the world around them and exciting new worlds, all from the comfort of their hospice or palliative care service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philanthropist and Platinum Partner of Lifelites, Ziyad Guliyev said: “I have always supported children’s charities and when I heard about the fantastic work that Lifelites does to support children with life-limiting conditions by using the latest technology, I wanted to get involved. I am very proud to be one of a small group of Platinum Partners to the charity. I intend to support their work over the coming years to help them support more children in need of palliative care than ever before.”

Lifelites’ CEO, Rob Lightfoot said: “We are so grateful to Ziyad for his incredible support. We are living at a particularly difficult time with the cost of living crisis hitting families with seriously ill and disabled children harder than most. The technology we donate can help children to create unforgettable moments of connection and joy with their families and the hospice staff who support them. In these difficult times, it is absolutely crucial that we continue to work with our children’s hospice partners to help provide the best respite and end of life experiences for these children.”