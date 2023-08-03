Sussex Scouts embark on a 6,000 mile adventure to South Korea for once in a lifetime trip

Ten Scouts from Sussex arrived at Heathrow Airport to begin their journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree. Scouts from nearly every country on the planet come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Gunsan-si, South Korea and it is the second time the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991. The Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 will learn new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue, but hold the same values as one another.

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line placed between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ten Scouts from Sussex: Callum Mcallister, Annabelle Holland, Hannah Marshall, Scarlett Chishol, Delilah Warrell, Pepper Skinner, Robin Fannon, Tilly Rydor, Charlotte Newman, and Rosalyn Trauntner, along with and 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year. Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14- to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip.

Hannah Marshall at Heathrow

Charlotte Newman, 16 from Uckfield said: “I can’t wait to land in Korea! I’ve been waiting for this trip for almost two years so I am bursting with excitement. I can’t wait to make friends for life, learn about new cultures and explore Korea. All the activities that we’ll be doing sound epic – we’ll even be able to go on a hot air balloon ride!”

Tilly Rydor, 16 from Crowborough said: “I am so excited for this trip of a lifetime! All of the activities look amazing - we will even be able to go on an air balloon ride! Although all the activities look amazing, I am most excited for the water sports! I am also excited to learn more about everyone’s cultures, try different foods and make memories for life!”

Callum Mcallister, 16 from Peacehaven said: “I am so excited for all of the culture I am going to be able to experience on this trip! I can’t wait to see Seoul, explore the DMZ and learn more about Korean culture. All the activities sound so great that I can’t choose one, I can’t wait to try them all!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabelle Holland, 17 from Worthing said: “I am a HUGE adrenaline junkie and cannot wait to hopefully have a go at the pony racing and hot air ballooning! Where else would you find those and other adventurous activities in one place, it’s so cool! The DMZ is going to be great, such historical importance and we can learn so much more from physically seeing the place in person. The national dress up day is a highlight day I am looking forward to. You get to dress up for the day in traditional Korean attire for a few hours and get lots of photos, it’s called the ‘Hanbok’ experience. Hopefully I will link with some Spanish Scouts and then I can also practice my Spanish! I can’t wait to get over there now and start the adventure.”

Annabelle Holland

Hannah Marshall, 15 from Worthing said: “I am looking forward to entering the global development village and learn how we as Scouts, can make the world a better place as the next generation of global citizens. For our cultural exchange day we have made a selfie booth and as we have connections to the seaside we are doing a ‘donkey derby’, I am intrigued as to what the other cultural sessions are from each of the contingents. It is going to be so much fun, I have brought lots of scarves and badges to swap too!”