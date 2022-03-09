Teen killed in Chichester crash was 'exceptionally wonderful'

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision which took place in Kennel Road, Chichester, in the early hours of last Thursday (March 3).

The teens have been named locally as 17-year-old Josh Dilloway and 18-year-old Jack Chambers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle – both 17-year-old girls – were also taken to hospital for treatment for their serious injuries.

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the collision

Jack, who worked part-time at the Aerodrome Café at Goodwood, has been described by Goodwood’s entertaining and hospitality managing director as ‘exceptionally wonderful’ and hardworking in a touching tribute to the young man.

Andrew Coggings said: “Jack was an exceptionally wonderful young man, who had his whole life ahead of him.

“He was an unfailingly polite, popular and hard-working member of the Aerodrome Café team at Goodwood, where he worked at weekends alongside his mother.

“The team at the Aerodrome café are a tight-knit group and Jack’s energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends at this sad time.”

According to social media, a memorial event was held at the Trundle last week with friend and family of Josh and Jack attending to pay their respects.

Sussex Police have said enquiries are continuing and that the families are being supported by family liaison officers.

HAVE YOU READ: Off-duty police officers convicted of dangerous

The investigation, which has been dubbed ‘Operation Widecombe’, is ongoing and police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to come forward.