Off-duty police officers convicted of dangerous driving near Chichester

The collision took place in Chilgrove near Chichester on in July 2020.

A hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 7 March heard that the three riders, all off-duty police officers, were travelling south towards Chichester at 1.20pm on Saturday, 11 July 2020.

Two of the motorcyclists suffered multiple injuries when they were in collision with a red Ford Fiesta. The driver of the red Ford Fiesta involved, an 80-year-old man from Chichester and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

James Latter and Alan Harris, both aged 31 and based at Lewes and Ahmet Yapicioz, 55, based at Gatwick were summonsed to court to face the charge of dangerous driving. Yapicioz and Harris were also summonsed with driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles an hour.

All three pleaded guilty to the offences when they appeared at court and sentencing was adjourned for reports until 8 April at the same court.

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman said: "Sussex Police strives to keep people safe on our roads and the reckless actions of these three individuals has caused harm to both themselves and others. They have rightly been held to account for their behaviour and we will continue to take action against all those that break the law and endanger the lives of others.