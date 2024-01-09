Teenager injured in village attack near Horsham
Police were called to Ellis Road in Broadbridge Heath at around 3.20pm after reports of a teenager having been assaulted inside a house.
A 15-year-old was later arrested. Police say that the people involved all knew each other.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Three people were reported to have entered into the property with weapons, assaulted a man in his late teens and fled the scene.
“The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to a significant injury to his hand.
“An extensive search of the area was launched and a 15-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate any other suspects and understand the full circumstances of the situation. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this work is carried out.
“All parties involved are understood to be known to each other and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.”