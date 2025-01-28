Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Baddies, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s hit 2022 story, heads to Horsham's Capitol on February 6 and 7.

Spokesman Clive Drew said: “Meet the very worst Baddies in the world! Don’t you dare to come too close to a witch, a troll and an ancient ghost! The Baddies love being bad. They roar, spook and cast spells to try and scare a girl out of her wits. Who will succeed? Or perhaps the girl is braver than they think… “

The show is directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, and with songs by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and The Flying Doctors).

The show is directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, and with songs by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and The Flying Doctors). Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's book has been adapted for the stage by David Greig and Jackie Crichton.

The cast going on tour will be James Stirling (Zog and The Flying Doctors, UK tour and Cadogan Hall, Timpson: the Musical, UK tour) as Ghost, with Lottie Mae O’Kill (Zog, UK Tour, 13 The Musical, Ambassadors) as Mama Mouse, Yuki Sutton (Ride, Charing Cross Theatre; Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts, Polka Theatre) as Girl and swing Ben Simon

(As You Like it, The Duke’s Theatre Co, Little Red Riding Hood, Birmingham Rep). Joining them will be Rosie Meek (The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre) as Witch and Nic James (Mr Bloom’s Nursery, UK Tour) as Troll as well as Georgie McSherry (Schwartz at 75, Lyric Theatre) as a swing and dance captain.

The Baddies has set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Simon Hayes, fight direction by Carlotta De Gregori from RC Annie and puppetry from Edie Edmundsen. Alongside sound design from Richard Brooks is musical direction from Paul Herbert, Heather Scott Martin as associate choreographer and Cleo McCabe as costume supervisor and Craig Fleming as production manager.

Jennifer Sutherland from Freckle Productions said: “Freckle are thrilled at the response to The Baddies and are excited to be touring it around the UK in 2025. It has been amazing working with David Greig and Jackie Crichton to transport The Baddies onto the stage.”