The Christmas toy appeal 2022; fundraising to give children a present this Christmas

MRL Consulting Group based in Hove, Brighton, are fundraising to buy presents for children around Sussex this Christmas.

QR Code for The Christmas Toy Appeal Gofundme page

Last year, the company raised £5,600 which they matched to buy over £11,000 worth of brand new toys for over 550 children around Sussex. This year, after the cost of living crisis has been felt by those most vulnerable, they're looking to beat it, and they need your help.

MRL have been headquartered in Brighton since 1997, owned and managed by David Stone ever since. Over their 25 year lifetime, MRL have raised money to buy incubators for children's hospitals, taken part in jeans for genes and, most recently, fundraised for children at Christmas.

The Christmas Toy Appeal has MRL work with social workers across Sussex, putting presents under the trees for children who would otherwise wake up to nothing at Christmas. With the help of their online community and neighbouring businesses, MRL matched every penny donated to buy over 550 toys for children at Christmas. This year, their aiming to raise £7,500 to help as many families as possible.

As of December 7th, the company have managed to raise over £5,000, leaving them until the 16th December to hit their target.

"Last year I heard a story about a young lad who went to an after school club where the children were asked to bring in 1 present from home to put under their tree so the kids could open them together. The child didn't have a single present at home, so he wrapped one of his t-shirts, in newspaper, and put it under the tree. Reading that broke my heart." - David Stone, MRL Consulting Group