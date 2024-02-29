The future of Clair Hall looking hopeful
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Group have now had two three hour sessions with the panel of experts appointed by the Council, in the presence of the 12 members of the Council Steering Group. Proposals for delivering the project, how the scheme would operate, the future governance and management of the venue, working with community groups, practical issues regarding the building property, including key issues for environmental improvements, the future viability of the venue and the strategic fit with Council policies were all discussed in detail.
The contribution of advice from the panel was much appreciated.
Colin Kenward said “The Council engaged ECF consultants to conduct an extensive public consultation exercise, checking what people wanted from Clair Hall. The Save Clair Hall proposal provides exactly what the public asked for, so we are very hopeful we will be given the opportunity to prove we can deliver.”
It is accepted that of course, any scheme for Clair Hall will require working in close partnership with the Council, but as Alex Kent explained: “The Group have taken this proposal as far as they can at this stage in terms of specification, costing and funding without a conditional commitment on which funding applications can be made and firm estimates obtained.”
The Group is therefore eagerly awaiting details of the next steps, which they have been advised should be available early next week.