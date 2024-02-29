BREAKING

The future of Clair Hall looking hopeful

Following the Mid Sussex District Council decision to consider community proposals for the future of Clair Hall, the Save Clair Hall Group were delighted to have the opportunity to explain their detailed scheme to refurbish the building and to restore the use of Clair Hall as a viable community asset without risk to the Council and at the earliest opportunity.
By Colin KenwardContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Group have now had two three hour sessions with the panel of experts appointed by the Council, in the presence of the 12 members of the Council Steering Group. Proposals for delivering the project, how the scheme would operate, the future governance and management of the venue, working with community groups, practical issues regarding the building property, including key issues for environmental improvements, the future viability of the venue and the strategic fit with Council policies were all discussed in detail.

The contribution of advice from the panel was much appreciated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin Kenward said “The Council engaged ECF consultants to conduct an extensive public consultation exercise, checking what people wanted from Clair Hall. The Save Clair Hall proposal provides exactly what the public asked for, so we are very hopeful we will be given the opportunity to prove we can deliver.”

Most Popular
Clair HallClair Hall
Clair Hall

It is accepted that of course, any scheme for Clair Hall will require working in close partnership with the Council, but as Alex Kent explained: “The Group have taken this proposal as far as they can at this stage in terms of specification, costing and funding without a conditional commitment on which funding applications can be made and firm estimates obtained.”

The Group is therefore eagerly awaiting details of the next steps, which they have been advised should be available early next week.

Related topics:Clair HallMid Sussex District CouncilCouncilProposals