The Guilty Men play Shoreham on back of debut album success

Following the release of their debut album Invisible Confetti in September 2024, The Guilty Men have been playing shows around the UK, including Shoreham Ropetackle on November 9.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “In 2021, Clive Gregson (Any Trouble) and Neil Cossar (The Cheaters) sat down to write some songs together. Several weeks and quite a few songs later, they decided to expand the enterprise from a songwriting workshop to a full-blown band. Clive recruited keyboardist Jez Smith and bassist Craig Fletcher from John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest, and the line-up was completed with the addition of drummer Paul Burgess who has played with 10cc since 1973. They named the band The Guilty Men and headed into the recording studio.

“Invisible Confetti features 13 brand-new songs recorded in the old-fashioned way: everybody playing live in the studio, intent on catching the moment. Most of the songs were laid down in no more than two or three takes, and with four featured lead vocalists, the album covers a lot of musical bases. Invisible Confetti rocks, with nods to Americana, country, folk, pop, psychedelia. It’s an exhilarating ride from start to finish.

“The band’s first single Susan’s Back Drinking came with a video by award-winning film director Nigel Dick (Britney Spears, Band Aid, Oasis, R.E.M, Cher, Paul McCartney, Tears for Fears etc). Susan’s Back Drinking was featured as Single of The Week on over 50 UK radio stations and the band’s debut album went Top 50 on the Amazon rock chart.

“Dangerous Girl became the second single from the album. Released in January 2025, it also received good radio support in the UK. This was followed by a very successful 20-date UK tour. Criss-crossing the country, the guys clocked up over 4,000 miles. More videos followed, including clips of the band playing live and on top form. The Guilty Men are currently in the studio writing and recording new songs for their second album.”

The Guilty Men are: Paul Burgess (10cc, Jethro Tull, The Icicle Works, Camel etc); Neil Cossar (The Cheaters); Craig Fletcher (John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest); Clive Gregson (Any Trouble, Gregson & Collister, Richard Thompson, Nanci Griffith); and Jez Smith (John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest).