The Lightning Seeds confirm Worthing NHS fund-raiser

A brand-new charity venture – My Music NHS – at the Assembly Hall, Worthing on October 23 will see The Lightning Seeds playing their greatest hits

The gig will set the tone for a series of gigs featuring internationally-renowned and upcoming artists performing to raise funds for My University Hospitals Sussex, which works to support the seven hospitals that make up the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

Steve Crump, director of My University Hospitals Sussex, the charity behind My Music, said: “They say music is the food of love, but with My Music it can be the heartbeat of healthcare too. This new venture will bring the excitement and vitality of music together with the passion that so many people share for the NHS. What could be better than attending a gig knowing that you are going to have a great evening while helping to support your local hospitals.

“100 per cent of the profits from the gigs and merchandise will go to the NHS, helping to provide a huge range of services which range from, for example, aiding patient healing after childbirth through to new eye equipment for eye clinics and the landscaping of gardens for both patient benefit and staff wellbeing.

“We are delighted to launch My Music NHS. From this amazing starting point we aim to deliver multiple live events delivering unforgettable music experiences across Sussex – experiences which excite, enthuse and engage.

“Marking their only Sussex date in 2025, the evening promises an unforgettable celebration of melody, memory and music (from The Lightning Seeds) as Ian Broudie and his band present their iconic catalogue of hits spanning 35 years. From the anthemic Pure, Lucky You, The Life of Riley to Change, Perfect and Sugar Coated Iceberg, plus the football classic Three Lions, fans can expect a night filled with pure nostalgia and soaring pop brilliance.

“Fresh off the release of Tomorrow's Here Today – a career-spanning anthology and critically acclaimed memoir – Ian Broudie shows no signs of slowing down. His passion for songwriting and live performance remains infectious.”

He said: “I still get a thrill when I pick up my guitar. The chance to connect with people through songs is what it’s all about.”