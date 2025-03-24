The Sandgate Choir offer evening concert to celebrate Mothering Sunday

The Sandgate Choir is presenting an evening concert to celebrate Mothering Sunday on March 30 at 7.30pm at Our Lady of England Church, Storrington.

The programme includes various versions of the Magnificat (Mary's song of praise to God), Songs of Mary, settings of the Ave Maria and Sacred Songs by Karl Jenkins. The choir will be accompanied by Alison Manton on the organ, who will also play a solo.

Tickets are £15 to include refreshments, available on the websit: www.thesandgatechoir.com, on the door or call 01903 741256

Conductor Chris Larley, in his second term as musical director of the Sandgate Choir, said: “The concert will begin with selected movements from Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man. He is one of Wales’ foremost modern composers who last year celebrated his 80th birthday. His music is well known throughout the land and very accessible with tunes that people will go away humming.

“The second half includes various settings of the Magnificat, both words and music. The Buxtehude Magnificat is a charming early baroque piece but is unlikely to be by the composer, its style matching the Franco-Italian middle Baroque bel-canto one more commonly associated with Carissimi and Lully. The choir will then sing the Pergolesi Magnificat; another piece where the composer probably didn’t write it – modern scholars leaning towards Durante, Pergolesi’s teacher.”

“In both of these works the choir will be joined by a team of brilliant soloists. Bethany Herrod, (soprano) Victoria Shone (contralto) Jon Grave (tenor) and Patrick Larley (baritone).”

Chris, who took over the reins of the choir in September 2024 will then sing Schubert’s Ave Maria. The choir will mirror this by performing Stravinsky’s Ave Maria, one of only three sacred pieces he wrote in his entire career.”

“The choir closes the second half with two versions of the Song of Mary, a reworking of the words of the Magnificat by Mary Holtby, wife of the former Dean of Chichester, Robert Holtby, and an acclaimed poet and author. The two versions by Richard Shephard and Margaret Rizza show how two composers can interpret and bring to life the same set of words in diverse ways.

“The choir’s spring concert falls on Mothering Sunday this year, with Easter being so late. Mothering Sunday is the day to show love, gratitude and appreciation of mothers. Its origins stem from ancient Greece where people celebrated the Goddess Rhea, the mother of Gods and Goddesses.

“In this country the fourth weekend of Lent has been seen as Refreshment Sunday (Laetare) which happens to coincide with this day. It was tradition for Christians to visit their mother church, sometimes the cathedral, or the church where they were baptised. In the sixteenth century people chose the day to visit their church to show love and appreciation to Mary, Mother of our Lord, for her care. Over time, people personalised their thanks for their own mother, especially at the end of World War Two when the UK saw a significant revival in its celebration. There is no doubt now that although still held in Lent, the day holds a more secular observance rather than a religious one.

“The Sandgate Choir invites people to come along to Our Lady of England Church, Storrington to end the day listening to this marvellous programme of works spanning 400 years.”