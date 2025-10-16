The UK Forces Veterans Showband offer dementia fund-raiser

The UK Forces Veterans Showband will perform a special Remembrance & Dedication Concert on Sunday, November 16 at 7pm at St Mary Magdalene & St Denys Church, Midhurst in aid of Sage House.

“Audiences can look forward to an entertaining and nostalgic programme, from the timeless sounds of the 1940s and golden age of stage and screen, to jazz favourites and a lively tribute to the 1960s,” said Lisa Hoare, fundraising relationships lead.

“With toe-tapping swing, moving ballads from special guests, the evening promises an uplifting celebration of music and memory.

“The Showband is made up of former musicians from the Army, the Band of HM Royal Marines and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force, under the direction of Ian Young. Each performer brings a wealth of military musical heritage alongside thriving post-service careers in music.”

Tickets are £15 and can be bought online via Eventbrite (search UK Forces Veterans Show Band in Concert) or at Sage House reception (Tangmere), Midhurst Parish Church, and Gather and Glaze, Midhurst (cash only).

Money raised from the evening will go to Sage House, Tangmere, a dementia charity providing vital support for people living with dementia and their families.

Established in 2014, Sage House is a charity that has been operational since opening the doors in 2018.

“Our vision is a society where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey.

“Sage House delivers services to people affected by memory loss and dementia through its local dementia hub, based in Tangmere. If you would like to talk to someone about dementia, please contact the Wayfinding Team at Sage House on 01243 888691.”