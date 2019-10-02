This is how long Lewes High Street is expected to be closed for

East Sussex Highways has provided an update on the closure of Lewes High Street.

The road has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians since midday after ‘part of the roof of the White Hart Hotel collapsed’.

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said: “Due to falling masonry from a building, the road will remain closed to traffic overnight and much of tomorrow while the area is made safe.

“Businesses and shops are open as usual.

“Pedestrians should follow signage and instructions from site staff.”

Lewes High Street has been closed for several hours following the incident