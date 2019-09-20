This is why an ‘awful smell’ is wafting over Newhaven

Disgusted residents have taken to social media about an ‘awful smell’ which is plaguing Newhaven.

One resident said she had never smelt such an ‘awful silage smell’. “It’s actually burning my throat and eyes,” she added.

Residents have been complaining about the nasty odour.

Another said: “I wouldn’t advise going to Newhaven at any point in the next few years, the town smells so bad.”

A spokesman for Newhaven Town Council told the Express that the nasty pong was due to farmers spreading muck in their fields, which happens every year, she said.

Muck-spreading is the agricultural practice of spraying fields with liquid manure.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said farmers are reminded to ensure they take action to minimise odour when spreading organic manure on farmland.

Materials spread on agricultural land include; manures and slurries from the farm or imported from other farms; biosolids (sewage sludge) from sewage treatment works and products from waste treatment processes such as composts and digestates.

