Southern Water supply issues continue: Thousands of residents still without water due to burst main - LIVE
Southern Water says it is working ‘around the clock’ to resolve the issue caused by a burst water main.
- Southern Water reported yesterday afternoon that customers would likely lose their water supply.
- Staff have been 'working around the clock' to resolve the issue.
- Customers are expected to still be without water throughout the weekend.
Here’s the latest update from Southern Water: “We’re sorry for the continued impact and disruption our customers are having in St Leonards, Hastings and rural areas around Westfield.
“Our bottled water stations at Tesco and Asda and Sea Road are open. Please be aware of traffic when travelling to these.
“Our teams worked through the night to remove the broken pipe and replace it with a new length of pipework. We are making good progress on the repair.
“When the repair work is completed, we will then recharge the network and restart our water supply works. However, this will take time and we expect disruption to continue over the weekend.
“If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, and have not received a water delivery, please call 0330 303 0368.
“We are very sorry for this disruption and will keep customers informed via our website and social media channels, as well as text messages and emails direct to impacted households.”
Headline music event cancelled
The event - which is one of the headliners for the Jack in the Green weekend - was to have taken place at the White Rock Theatre.
The theatre has been forced to close under health and safety regulations due to not having any water.
Businesses affected
Several businesses have been forced to close their doors while the supply issues continue.
Those affected include The White Rock Theatre, Hastings Library, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Summerfields Leisure Centre and Falaise Fitness Centre.
Costa Coffee in Hastings town centre closed yesterday, in addition to Pizza Express and Twelve Hundred Postcards in Queens Road.
A Vinyl Record Market at The Piper pub in Norman Road, due to have taken place today at 11am, was cancelled.
Grid-lock traffic
There is still a huge amount of traffic in Hastings as residents queue up for water.
Hastings town centre businesses have been affected by the ongoing water issue. East Sussex County Council has announced the library at Claremont has had to close, in addition to The White Rock Theatre.
Heavy traffic
Traffic is congested on the A259 as people queue to collect water bottles from the station on Sea Road.
AA Traffic News said: “Traffic heavier than normal due to burst water main on A259 Bexhill Road Westbound around The Retail Park. Reported there is a burst water main in a woodland area and people are having to travel to water bottle stations to get water.”
Location of burst main revealed
The burst took place yesterday in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.
Queues at bottled water stations
Huge queues are building at bottled water stations as Southern Water warns people to ‘be aware of traffic and waiting times’.
School closures
Some schools in St Leonards have told children to stay at home amid the water supply issues.
Among those closed are: West St Leonards Primary Academy, Churchwood Primary and St Paul’s C of E Academy.
St Leonards Academy is unaffected and open today, as is Robsack Wood Primary, St Leonards CEP Academy, in Collinswood Drive, and Silverdale Primary.
Video shows location of burst water main
Southern Water has released a video showing just how remote the location of the burst main is.
