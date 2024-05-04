Here’s the latest update from Southern Water: “We’re sorry for the continued impact and disruption our customers are having in St Leonards, Hastings and rural areas around Westfield.

“Our bottled water stations at Tesco and Asda and Sea Road are open. Please be aware of traffic when travelling to these.

“Our teams worked through the night to remove the broken pipe and replace it with a new length of pipework. We are making good progress on the repair.

“When the repair work is completed, we will then recharge the network and restart our water supply works. However, this will take time and we expect disruption to continue over the weekend.

“If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, and have not received a water delivery, please call 0330 303 0368.