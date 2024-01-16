Ticehurst collision: family pays tribute to much-loved father, plumber and avid cricketer from Wadhurst
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a crash involving a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall on the junction of Whiligh and High Street at about 12.50pm on Friday, December 8.
Police said the passenger of the Honda was Michael Bartholomew, 80, who died as a result of the collision on Thursday, December 21, despite the best efforts of paramedics.
Sussex Police have confirmed that an 81-year-old man, the driver of the Honda, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged.
Police said Michael’s family have issued the following tribute: “We want to thank all of the police officers, air ambulance and hospital staff who were so good with Michael. The care he received was amazing.
"Michael was a footballer in his younger days and an avid cricketer. He belonged to a sports club and was in rotary for more than 20 years. As a plumber by trade, everyone knew him in Wadhurst. He was a much-loved man in the village. Michael, a father of two, was the partner of Eileen for 13 years after he lost his first wife, and they spent many happy years together.”
Sussex Police officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Northorpe.