Tragedies on Worthing beach: Safety advice issued to beach-goers after two men died in sea accidents

The RNLI and Worthing Borough Council are urging beach-goers to be safe following a tragic long weekend in which two men died in Worthing.

On Sunday, a man in his 70s died after getting into difficulty while paddle-boarding off Worthing beach.

A day later, a 26-year-old man died after he fell from his jetski off the coast, near Sea Lane in Goring.

A council spokesman said the weekend’s high temperatures attracted crowds to the shore, but those on the water experienced strong waves and gusty winds.

A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton off the coast at Goring after the jet ski accident on Monday night

With tens of thousands more people set to visit Worthing beach over the coming months, the RNLI has stressed the importance of being aware of potential dangers when taking part in water-based activities.

The RNLI said visitors to the beach must consider the tides, wave conditions, wind direction and water temperature before they go into the sea.

They should also ensure they know their physical limitations, check any kit they have thoroughly before going onto or into the water, wear appropriate buoyancy aids and lifejackets, and ideally stay within view of other people in case they get into difficulty and need help.

A spokesman added: “Tragically, there have been several fatalities reported from around the UK coastline this year, including these recent incidents in Worthing.

“We urge people to please respect the powers of the sea and would encourage anyone taking part in offshore activities to please be aware of the weather conditions and use all the safety equipment available to them.”

Cllr Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends who have lost their loved ones under such heartbreaking circumstances.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in calling the emergency services, our Coastal Office team, coastguards and volunteer RNLI crew who attended.

“We want everyone to enjoy a safe trip to our seaside and urge everyone to follow the advice provided by the RNLI.”

People heading to the beach or out to sea are also encouraged to ensure their phone is charged, so they can call for help or support someone who might need assistance.

If you require help at the beach or on the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

For more safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe at the coast and in the water see the RNLI’s safety advice.