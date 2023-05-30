4 . Zara - three year old Borzoi

Dogs Trust Shoreham said if Zara were a human, she’d be a princess! The beautiful Borzoi is 'a gentle, elegant lady' who turns heads wherever she goes. However, Zara isn’t always fond of such attention, as she likes to get to know people at her own pace. Due to her sensitive nature, she would best be suited to a quieter home environment, where the youngest family members are of secondary-school age. She is fearful of dogs, so will need to be walked in less-frequented areas at quieter times of the day, or be taken to hired, enclosed fields and cannot live with any resident dogs. While Zara must be the only pet in the household, she is happy to live nearby horses or livestock. She much prefers having company than spending time alone, so will need adopters who are always around at home to keep her company, and especially in the initial stages while she is settling into her new routine. A garden of her own is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham