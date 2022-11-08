Southern Rail announced that the incident took place of the track near Falmer, causing trains running between the two stations to be delayed by up to 40 minutes or cancelled.

Network Rail colleagues are currently on site assessing the situation and believe the disturbance will last untill 3:30pm.

A landslip on the railway is generally defined as when soil, rocks and earth fall onto and either wholly or partially block the track.

Network Rail colleagues are currently on site assessing the situation and believe the disturbance will last till 3:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, London Road, Moulsecoomb and Falmer station will not be served until the line is cleared.

Southern Rail said trains are able to run from Brighton, towards Lewes, but warned passengers that trains are running at reduced speeds on this line so journey times will be extended.

Services that usually run from Hastings/Lewes towards Brighton will be via Wivelsfield, adding an least an extra 40 minutes to people’s journeys.

Trains that usually run between Brighton and Seaford will start and terminate at Lewes, Southern Rail said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train line operator has recommend for passengers travelling on this line to do so via an alternative route this afternoon.

To assist with onward travel, passengers can use your ticket at no extra cost on Brighton & Hove Buses via Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne, Seaford or via Thameslink services between Wivelsfield and Brighton.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail has asked those passengers to keep their train ticket and make a note of their journey to ensure they can claim compensation for the delays to their journey.