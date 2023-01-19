12 of the worst potholes in Hastings and Bexhill: ones for drivers to watch out for, according to FixMyStreet
Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Hastings and Bexhill over the past few weeks – and with the recent flooding and cold snap, it looks like the roads can only get worse.
Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.
In this story, we highlight 12 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.
