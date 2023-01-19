Edit Account-Sign Out
12 of the worst potholes in Hastings and Bexhill: ones for drivers to watch out for, according to FixMyStreet

Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Hastings and Bexhill over the past few weeks – and with the recent flooding and cold snap, it looks like the roads can only get worse.

By Megan Baker
32 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:46pm

Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.

In this story, we highlight 12 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.

1. Sandwich Drive - St Leonards

"Approx. 16 inch pot hole - Potholes at entrance of Sandwich Drive have been there for over a year and are getting bigger", an anonymous resident said.

2. chantry lane.jpg

An anonymous resident said: "Two Square potholes, nearly under bridge. On B2182 Chantry Lane, difficult to see. Very dangerous."

3. Wrestwood Road - Bexhill

Multiple users reported the pot hole around two drains on this road. One resident said: "There is a large pot hole around two drains at the entrance to St Mary's School, it is extremely dangerous to all road users, this has been here for at least a month and is getting worse."

4. Cornwallis Terrace - Hastings

An anonymous resident said: "Pothole is located in dark under railway bridge in a position where cycles or motorcycles would hit it; it cannot be avoided without swerving into oncoming traffic as road is narrow. It appears to be surrounding a drain or similar."

