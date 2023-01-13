13 of the worst potholes in Crawley on Friday the 13th: ones for drivers to watch out for, according to FixMyStreet
Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Crawley over the past few weeks.
Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.
In this story, we highlight 13 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.
