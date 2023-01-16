Sussex is covered by Met Office warnings for snow and flooding today (Monday, January 16).

A warning for snow is in place from 2am until 8am.

“There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning,” the Met Office said.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

The Met Office said a ‘spell of heavy rain’ may affect parts of southeast England during the early hours of Monday morning – lasting into the morning travel period before clearing eastwards. Ten to 20 mm of rain is expected in places, and there is a ‘risk of this turning to snow before clearing’.

A spokesperson added: “There is large uncertainty as to whether it will snow, but if it does, a few places may see 2-5 cm accumulating above 100 m in a fairly short period. This may lead to difficult travel conditions and some disruption.”

The regions covered by the warning are; London & South East England; Brighton and Hove; East Sussex; Kent; Medway; Surrey and West Sussex.

‘Properties are at risk of flooding’

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, there are 101 flood warnings in place in the UK, with 169 flood alerts.

In Sussex, there are flood warnings for; Crowhurst; Hellingly and Horsebridge; Pulborough on the River Arun; Fittleworth on the Western Rother and Westhampnett on the River Lavant.

And there are alerts for; Western Rother; River Lavant; Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes; Black Ditch; Lower Arun; Groundwater flooding in Patcham; Upper Ouse; River Uck; Cuckmere River; Langney Haven and Combe Haven.

Flood alerts mean: “Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action.”

Flood warnings mean: “Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action.”

Flood forecast for the next five days

The Met Office said ‘local river flooding impacts’ are ‘probable’ in parts of England today. They said: “Slower responding rivers, particularly in parts of the West Midlands and North East England are likely to remain high through the next five days leading to further river flooding impacts at times.

“Further inland flooding impacts are also possible across parts of South England. Local groundwater flooding is probable in South England for the next five days.

“Land, roads and some properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.”

The forecast for this morning was ‘cloudy with persistent rain’ throughout. Rain will heavy ‘at times, perhaps falling as snow in a few spots’.

The Met Office said it will become drier through the afternoon, with ‘isolated wintry showers possible’. Temperatures ‘quickly fall’ into the evening, peaking at six degrees Celsius during the day before falling to as low as minus three during a ‘very cold night’. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the region with a ‘sharp frost’ expected, as well as a risk of icy patches.

A spokesperson added: “Very cold conditions will continue on Tuesday, remaining dry with temperatures only reaching low single figures during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 3 °C.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the working week, ‘very cold conditions’ are expected to persist, with ‘blustery wintry showers’ possibly affectecting far eastern coastal areas on Wednesday. It will be otherwise dry, with ‘continued frosts overnight and risk of ice’.

