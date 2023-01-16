Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Crawley over the past few weeks – and with a cold snap due, looks like the roads can only get worse.

Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer this year, followed by a freezing cold snap in December, has likely made the problem worse.

In this story, we highlight 13 of the worst roads for potholes at the moment, according to data on FixMyStreet.com, and use some images from Google Street View to give you a visual reference.

1. Oatlands 'Multiple deep potholes that urgently need filling, they can easily pop a tyre with how deep they are' said Alisha Watt

2. Overdene Drive 'The hole is on the crossover between the road and the Shell Ifield Service Station which I believe has been reported previously but remains unrepaired' reported Sarah Sage

3. Ifield Drive Recently opened up but very deep with sharp edges

4. A23, Pease Pottage hill Dangerous pothole and broken surface