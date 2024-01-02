BREAKING

A21 closed after car collides with tree near Battle; severe flooding also reported

Part of the A21 is closed in East Sussex after a serious collision this evening (Tuesday, January 2).
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 19:13 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 20:12 GMT
According to AA Traffic News, the incident – near Battle – saw a car collide with a tree.

A traffic report read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a car into a tree involved on A21 both ways from Marley Lane to Whatlington Road.”

This is one of multiple road closures in place in Sussex this evening, amid the arrival of Storm Henk.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Multiple trees and power cables have blocked roads across the country, flood warnings are in place and people have been told to not travel by train 'unless absolutely necessary'. Click here to follow our live blog.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A21 in East Sussex is CLOSED in both directions between the A28 (Baldslow) and the A2100 (John’s Cross) due to flooding and a fallen tree.

"Our contractors and police are on scene and the road is expected to remain closed throughout the evening.”

