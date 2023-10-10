A23 incident: Road closed for three hours after multi-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle collision closed a major road in West Sussex on Monday (October 9).
Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a ‘collision involving four vehicles’ on the A23 southbound near Bolney at about 3.45pm.
"A road closure was in place,” a police spokesperson added.
"The road reopened at 6.45pm.
“Officers are not appealing for any further information at this time.”
According AA Traffic News, the road closure led to heavy delays southbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to the A2300