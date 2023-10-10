BREAKING
A multi-vehicle collision closed a major road in West Sussex on Monday (October 9).
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 20:40 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 20:48 BST
Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a ‘collision involving four vehicles’ on the A23 southbound near Bolney at about 3.45pm.

"A road closure was in place,” a police spokesperson added.

"The road reopened at 6.45pm.

“Officers are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

According AA Traffic News, the road closure led to heavy delays southbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to the A2300

