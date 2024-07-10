Sussex Roads Police announced that the road was closed yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 9).

Police said on X at 3pm: “We currently have the A23 closed in both directions at Handcross Hill due to an RTC involving a HGV. The northbound is closed due to a Lamppost having been struck that could fall across the opposite carriageway. Highways and RPU at scene dealing.”

They shared an image showing what appears to be concrete debris on the road.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two lorries involved on A23 both ways between M23 J11 (Pease Pottage) and B2115 Sloughgreen Lane. Congestion to back along the M23 to J10A (Crawley South / Balcombe) for southbound traffic.”

Sussex Roads Police added at 3.32pm: “We currently have the northbound closed at Bolney awaiting assessment of the Lamppost. The southbound closed at Pease Pottage. Traffic trapped southbound is passing the scene slowly in lane 1.”

At 4.45pm, police added: “The A23 northbound at Handcross Hill remains closed following a collision earlier today (Tuesday). Drivers are asked to either avoid the area or follow the diversion. We are hoping the road will re-open this evening. Thanks for your patience.”

At 5.21pm, Sussex Roads Police said: “The HGV has been recovered. The concrete has been removed. Unfortunately we are still awaiting Highways contractors to arrive to check and make safe the Lamppost. Both carriageways remain closed until this has been done.”

A 7.38pm, National Highways announced that the A23 had reopened ‘following completion of clean up works’.

They tweeted: “Following completion of clean up works, the #A23 has reopened in both directions between the #M23 and #B2114 near #Handcross.

“There is no significant delays in the area.”

1 . A23 collision Sussex Roads Police have announced that the A23 in West Sussex is closed this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9). Photo: ContributedPhoto: Contributed

2 . A23 collision Sussex Roads Police have announced that the A23 in West Sussex is closed this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9)Photo: Sussex Roads Police

3 . A23 collision Sussex Roads Police have announced that the A23 in West Sussex is closed this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9). Photo: ContributedPhoto: Contributed