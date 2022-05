Police announced via Twitter today (Saturday, May 21) that emergency services are responding to a collision at East Guldeford.

A police spokesperson said: “It happened at 1.15pm today.

"Road closures are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.”

Sussex Police said emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision on the A259 at East Guldeford, Rye.

AA Traffic News said the A259 is affected both ways from Camber Road to the Midley turn off.