Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash near Rye on Saturday, May 21

They have also asked for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Police said the incident involved a Red Honda motorcycle and a Citroen at about 1.15pm on the A259 Folkestone Road at East Guldeford.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the motorcycle, an 80-year-old man from Norfolk, tragically died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Meanwhile the driver of the Citroen did not sustain injuries.”

Police said that emergency services were called and roads in the area remained closed for several hours while they responded.

Investigating officer Sergeant Stacey Ellott, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating a fatal RTC at East Guldeford near Rye on Saturday, May 21.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact us.”