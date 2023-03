The A27 between Chichester and Tangmere is now clear following reports that traffic was ‘at a standstill’ this afternoon (Thursday, March 16).

Motorists said that Eastbound traffic had stalled along the A27 at about 5pm.

Their concerns were backed by an AA traffic report, which claimed drivers should anticipate ‘severe delays’ of nine minutes or more on the route, with average speeds of just five miles per hour.

One report said congestion could have been due to a coach that broke down just before the Tangmere roundabout.

Traffic news.

AA Traffic News is now showing that the route is clear. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

