A27 closed as National Grid’s abnormal load makes its way through East Sussex

The A27 will be closed between Ashcombe and Southerham as an abnormal load travels from Shoreham to Ninfield.

By Lauren Oakley
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 1:14 pm

The part of the A27 will be closed from 6am until 8pm tonight due to two large pieces of equipment being transported 41 miles.

National Grid said this transportation of equipment is essential to allow the National Grid to provide energy to homes and businesses.

The vehicle was supposed to leave Shoreham Docks at 9am but left around 2.5 hours later than expected.

National Grid's abnormal load is making its way through East Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The abnormal load’s journey will also be affecting Eastbourne and Hastings bus services after 16.30 today as the large vehicle passes through Polegate, Bexhill, Sidley and Ninfield areas.

To check for a rough route and timings, you can visit the National Grid’s wesbite.

National Grid's abnormal load is making its way through East Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

National Grid's abnormal load is making its way through East Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
