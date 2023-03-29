The A27 will be closed again this weekend to allow work on building a roundabout between Shoreham and Lancing to continue.

The county’s busiest road has already been closed westbound for the last three weekends as part of a planned phase of westbound roadworks.

It will close again from 8pm on Friday (March 31) until 6am on Monday (April 3) – just after children from across our county begin their Easter holidays and families are looking to get away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said the additional closure would enable it to complete works earlier than planned.

The new roundabout is already taking shape on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing

The news comes as drivers started using the new roundabout on the westbound carriageway last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fully signed diversion will be in place in westbound from the Shoreham Bypass A283 Steyning Road to A24 from Offington Corner via Washington roundabout.