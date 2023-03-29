Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 closed for roadworks again this weekend as Easter holiday getaways begin

The A27 will be closed again this weekend to allow work on building a roundabout between Shoreham and Lancing to continue.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 21:09 BST

The county’s busiest road has already been closed westbound for the last three weekends as part of a planned phase of westbound roadworks.

It will close again from 8pm on Friday (March 31) until 6am on Monday (April 3) – just after children from across our county begin their Easter holidays and families are looking to get away.

National Highways said the additional closure would enable it to complete works earlier than planned.

The new roundabout is already taking shape on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing
The news comes as drivers started using the new roundabout on the westbound carriageway last week.

A fully signed diversion will be in place in westbound from the Shoreham Bypass A283 Steyning Road to A24 from Offington Corner via Washington roundabout.

National Highways said the new roundabout on the A27 east of Lancing will give access to the New Monks Farm development and provide better links to Shoreham Airport.

