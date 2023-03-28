11 Worthing roads and the meaning behind their names

2 . Alinora Avenue

Alinora Avenue, Alinora Crescent, Smugglers Walk and Moat Way are all linked to a former landowner. Claud Moat owned Smuggler’s Farm in Goring and the cottage is now a Grade II listed building in Smugglers Walk. He generously donated land for St Laurence’s Church, in Sea Place. This 'chapel-of-ease', built in 1936, is a daughter church of St Mary's, the Parish Church. It has been suggested that Alinora Avenue and Alinora Crescent were named after his daughters, Alison and Nora, while Moat Way honours the man himself. Photo: Google Maps