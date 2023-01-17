The A27 remains closed near Arundel and Worthing after two separate collisions overnight.

Police cannot confirm when the A27 will reopen between Fontwell and Arundel after a serious collision involving a police car on the A27 around 9.30pm on Monday (January 16). The road remained closed 12 hours later, as of 10am on Tuesday.

“The A27 between Fontwell and Arundel remains closed in both directions following a serious collision last night,” the latest Sussex Police statement read.

"Investigating officers remain on scene and it is not yet known when the road will reopen. Please allow extra time for your journey and use alternative routes.”

Sussex Police said a car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

According to AA Traffic sources, the road is icy and ‘too dangerous’ to reopen at this time.

A National Highways statement read: “The A27 in West Sussex is closed in both directions between A285 near (Tangmere) and A284 (Arundel) due to a serious collision which occurred shortly after 9.30pm yesterday evening.

“Sussex Police are carrying out complex investigation work. The closure is expected to be in place for several more hours. Traffic is currently being diverted via local roads

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

The A27 is also closed in the Worthing area following another collision last night. Long delays have been reported on A27 eastbound from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).

National Highways said the A27 is closed eastbound between A280 (Patching) and A24 (Offington), due to a collision involving three cars.

A spokesperson added: “Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

- Exit the A27 on to the A280 towards Long Furlong and Findon,

- At Findon Roundabout, take the 3rd exit on to the A24 through Findon At the next roundabout, take the 1st exit on to the A27.”

The road is again thought to be ‘too dangerous’ to reopen due to icy conditions.

Multiple other road traffic collisions have been reported across Sussex. Click here to see our full travel report.