Multiple road traffic incidents have been reported in Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 17).

It comes amid extreme weather conditions, with a warning for ice issued by the Met Office between midnight and 10am. Eleven flood warnings also remain in place in the county, with more than 20 flood alerts.

The Met Office warned that ice is ‘likely to cause difficult driving conditions at first this morning’. Heavy rainfall, meanwhile, was expected to cause land, roads and some properties to flood and ‘there could be travel disruption’.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “There are several road closures across West Sussex this morning due to road traffic collisions. Please take care if you have to travel.

“Closures include the A27 near Arundel and the A23 near Hickstead. Please check your route before leaving to avoid traffic disruptions and road closures where possible. Diversions may mean you need to allow additional time for your journey.”

The council said last night (Monday) that there were reports of ‘several other road traffic collisions’ in the area as temperatures fell below freezing.

These roads are closed due to collisions or flooding this morning, according to AA Traffic sources.

- A27 near Arundel closed eastbound between A285 Tangmere and B2132, near Walberton, due to a serious collision.

Car submerged in New Road, Hellingly. Photo: Dan Jessup

- A27 in Worthing closed due to a collision eastbound from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).

- First Avenue, Lancing: Reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry. Traffic both ways between Crabtree Lane and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

- A29 Shripney Road: Closed both ways between A259 and Sack Lane (Bognor and Fontwell). This is due to flooding.

- Water Lane, Angmering: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash involving a car and a motorbike. Queuing traffic both ways at A280 Angmering Bypass. Not helped by traffic diverting around the A27 closure.

Sussex Police said a car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

- A283, Storrington: At least one car has come off the road, with delays towards Amberley.

- A272 near Haywards Heath: Reports of a crash, with traffic both ways between B2112 Fox Hill and Rocky Lane.

- Broomfield Road, Henfield: Two cars involved in a collision, with traffic both ways between Upper Station Road and Mill End.

- Hammerpond Road, near Lower Beeding: Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to two-car crash. Traffic both ways at Church Lane.

Multiple road closures are in place across Sussex. Photo: Dan Jessup

- Borde Hill Lane, near Balcombe: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash. Traffic both ways between Ardingly Turnoff and Stonehall Lane.

- Northlands Road, near Kingsfold: Reports of very slow traffic due to a single-vehicle crash on Northlands Road. Traffic both ways between Mayes Lane and A29 Bognor Road.

- Old Crawley Road, Faygate: Two cars involved in crash. Traffic both ways between B2195 Crawley Road and A264 Crawley Road.

- Wilderwick Road, East Grinstead: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to single-vehicle crash. Traffic both ways at North Drive.

- Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross: Partially blocked and slow traffic both ways from The Ashdown Forest Centre to A22 Lewes Road.

- North Street Alfriston blocked due to flooding on North Street both ways between Alfriston Road and Star Lane.

- Deanland Road / Ripe Lane (Golden Cross): Road closed due to flooding on Deanland Road / Ripe Lane both ways from The Street to Burgh Hill Road.

- Church Lane, Pevensey: Road closed due to flooding on Church Lane both ways from B2191 Castle Road to A259 Wallsend Road.

- South Terrace, Hastings: Closed due to flooding both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre remains closed due to the level of flooding in the area.

- A28 Brede Hill: Closed due to flooding both ways from Doleham Hall turn off to Stubb Lane.

Have you read?: Cold snap in Sussex: how drivers can prepare for the freezing weather this week

Other areas to avoid, with ‘severe delays’ reported:

- Snow Hill, Crawley, westbound between A264 Snow Hill and M23.

- A29 westbound in Colworth.

- B2132 Northbound between B2233 Burndell Road and B2233 Barnham Road in Barnham

- A29 Eastbound between A259 Rowan Way and A259 Crookthorn Lane in Climping.

- A259 in East Preston (New Road westbound between Goring Way and B2140 Station Road)

- A280 Angmering Bypass southbound between A27 Arundel Road (Angmering / Clapham junction) and A259 Littlehampton Road (Blue Star Roundabout).

- A27 Arundel Road westbound and eastbound between A27 (Coach And Horses) and A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).

- A280 Southbound in West Sussex.

- A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.

- A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound between Church Lane and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off).

- A259 Brighton Road eastbound in Shoreham, between A259 and Surry Hard.

- A27 Westbound between The Village (Alciston turn-off) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

- Diplocks Roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.

- A27 Polegate Bypass westbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).

