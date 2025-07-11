A27 in West Sussex reopens after ‘serious multiple vehicle collision’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 08:43 BST
A section of the A27 in West Sussex has reopened after a crash.

National Highways: South-East made the announcement on X at 10.38pm on Thursday, July 10.

They said: “This incident is now clear, and the A27 in West Sussex is now open eastbound between the A270 (MileOak) and the A293 (Hangleton). There are no significant delays in the area. Thanks for your patience if you were delayed.”

AA Traffic News shows that the road in West Sussex is clear this morning.

There was a collision on the A27 Shoreham Bypass at about 3.30pm on Thursday, July 10placeholder image
There was a collision on the A27 Shoreham Bypass at about 3.30pm on Thursday, July 10

The AA had reported that the A27 Shoreham Bypass was closed on Thursday afternoon following a collision at about 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for National Highways said on Thursday afternoon: “The A27 in WestSussex is closed eastbound between the A270 (Mile Oak) and the A293 (Hangleton) following a serious multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services are working at the scene with National Highways contractors en route to assist with closures on the approach.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

