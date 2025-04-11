Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lane closure on the A27 in East Sussex is continuing to cause traffic delays.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works, which are expected to finish on June 6.

A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.”

Heavy traffic was reported on Friday morning (April 11).

An active AA Traffic News bulletin reads: “Queueing traffic on A27 both ways at Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). In the construction area."

Sussex Traffic Watch added at 7am: “A27 at Hollingbury Brighton roadworks continue to cause delays in both directions.”

On Thursday, severe delays were reported on A27 westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road.

There were also queues on A27 eastbound between A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).

National Highways has been approached for an update on how the road scheme is progressing.