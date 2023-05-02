An accident on the A27 at the weekend has left a slip road in need of emergency repairs.

The incident, involving two vehicles in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened on the westbound exit from the A27 heading towards the A283 Steyning Road.

National Highways’ roadworks incident map is showing the emergency repair works taking place in the aftermath of the collision could go on until June 30. It warns people travelling on the A27 between Southwick and Shoreham to ‘expect disruption’.

It said the long repair time of six to eight weeks is to allow for the manufacture and fitting of a bespoke barrier.

Sussex Police said one man was taken to hospital for treatment following the accident at the weekend.

Anyone who had wanted to exit the A27 at the Shoreham flyover turn-off is advised to carry on to Lancing Manor roundabout, and come back along the A27 eastbound to the Shoreham junction on that side of the carriageway.

A Tweet put out by National Highways this morning said delays of 40 minutes were being reported during rush hour, and asked drivers to be patient while the work was carried out.

