The issue with flights in the USA could have a knock on effect to flights around the world. Included in this could be services heading to and from the UK.
A Gatwick spokesperson has told SussexWorld.co.uk: “As far as we know we are still operating to/from US at the moment.”
The remaining departures from Gatwick to the US today (Wednesday, January 11) are:
JetBlue B61926 to Boston 12noon
JetBlue B6044 to New York 12noon
Norse B0701 to New York 12.30pm
American Airlines/BA/Iberia AA6211/BA2167/IB4683 to Tampa 12.30pm
BA BA2273 to New York 3pm