All flights grounded in US: Gatwick still operating as normal

All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a technical error. The issue is reportedly an issue with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system.

By Mark Dunford
6 hours ago

The issue with flights in the USA could have a knock on effect to flights around the world. Included in this could be services heading to and from the UK.

A Gatwick spokesperson has told SussexWorld.co.uk: “As far as we know we are still operating to/from US at the moment.”

The remaining departures from Gatwick to the US today (Wednesday, January 11) are:

JetBlue B61926 to Boston 12noon

JetBlue B6044 to New York 12noon

Norse B0701 to New York 12.30pm

American Airlines/BA/Iberia AA6211/BA2167/IB4683 to Tampa 12.30pm

Gatwick Airport. Pic S Robards SR2203283

BA BA2273 to New York 3pm

