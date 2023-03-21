A fourth weekend closure has been announced as part of ongoing work to build a roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing.

The county’s busiest road has already been closed westbound for the last two weekends, and was due to be closed for for the third weekend in a row starting this Friday. But National Highways has announced it will now close for a fourth consecutive weekend, from 8pm on Friday, March 31, until 6am on Monday, April 3. This means the major trunk road will be closed for the first weekend of the busy Easter holidays, when people will likely be trying to head off on holiday.

Highways England said the additional closure will enable it to complete the roadworks earlier than planned: “We're using our contingency weekends to carry out additional work to shorten the programme and complete earlier than planned.”

The news comes as drivers started using the new layout for the roundabout on the westbound side of the road yesterday (Monday).

The A27 when work started on the New Monks Farm development, but before the new roundabout started being built

The A27 is already down to one lane westbound between the Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport) junction and Hoe Court (near to the Lancing Manor roundabout) from 8pm until 6am each night until Monday, March 27.

And it will be closed completely on the westbound side between the same junctions from 8pm this Friday (March 24) until 6am on Monday (March 27).

A fully signed diversion will be in place in westbound from the Shoreham Bypass A283 Steyning Road to A24 from Offington Corner via Washington roundabout.

National Highways said the new roundabout on the A27 east of Lancing will give access to the New Monks Farm development and provide better links to Shoreham Airport.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We’re continuing our work on the main carriageway and have temporarily closed some filter lanes, footways, and cycleways.

“The eastbound A27 filter lane from Coombes Road to the River Adur bridge will also be coned off until May so we can do some foundation work ahead of main construction.

“We’ve opened the new footway and cycleway on Old Shoreham Road and can now close the existing one from Old Shoreham Road to the westbound layby entrance. Pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted via the footpath between the westbound layby entrance and exit.