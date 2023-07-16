NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

Bognor Regis crash: photo shows car on damaged wall at pub’s outside seating area

There was a report of a crash in Bognor Regis yesterday afternoon (Saturday, July 15).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

AA Traffic News said at 1.03pm that the incident happened on Marine Drive West at Nyewood Lane. The AA Traffic News map showed heavy traffic on both Marine Drive West and Nyewood Lane.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted at 2.42pm: “Marine Drive in Bognor Regis is currently closed following a road traffic collision. Our officers are currently assisting @sussex_police who have advised people to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.”

Read More
Read more: Brighton fire photos – emergency services tackle huge Royal Albion Ho...
The fire service said Marine Drive in Bognor Regis was closed yesterday (Saturday, July 15) following a road traffic collisionThe fire service said Marine Drive in Bognor Regis was closed yesterday (Saturday, July 15) following a road traffic collision
The fire service said Marine Drive in Bognor Regis was closed yesterday (Saturday, July 15) following a road traffic collision
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the incident involved ‘minor injuries only’ and confirmed that there had been no arrests.

A photographer has emailed a photo from the incident that shows a car on damaged wall at a pub’s outside seating area.

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Related topics:West Sussex FireSussex PoliceSussex