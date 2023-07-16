There was a report of a crash in Bognor Regis yesterday afternoon (Saturday, July 15).

AA Traffic News said at 1.03pm that the incident happened on Marine Drive West at Nyewood Lane. The AA Traffic News map showed heavy traffic on both Marine Drive West and Nyewood Lane.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted at 2.42pm: “Marine Drive in Bognor Regis is currently closed following a road traffic collision. Our officers are currently assisting @sussex_police who have advised people to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.”

The fire service said Marine Drive in Bognor Regis was closed yesterday (Saturday, July 15) following a road traffic collision

Sussex Police said the incident involved ‘minor injuries only’ and confirmed that there had been no arrests.

A photographer has emailed a photo from the incident that shows a car on damaged wall at a pub’s outside seating area.