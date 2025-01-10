Brighton Main Line passengers urged to plan ahead with engineering work set to take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers using the Brighton Main Line are urged to plan their journeys this Sunday (January 12).

Engineering work means buses replace trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.

Network Rail engineers will use the closure of the line to carry out essential maintenance to track, signalling and power supply systems

Vital engineering work is taking place this Sunday (January 12) between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon, meaning that there will be no trains running between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport, or stations in between South Croydon and Gatwick Airport, including Redhill. Picture courtesy of Network Rail

Network Rail’s engineers and maintenance teams will use the line closure to carry out essential maintenance to track, signalling, power supply systems and structures at more than 50 worksites.

Teams will also clear excess vegetation, remove litter and undertake routine inspections.

The work means that customers travelling between London and Gatwick Airport are being asked to travel either between London Victoria and East Grinstead for rail replacement bus connections to the airport, or from London Victoria for a direct train service which will take a slightly longer but direct route.

Rail replacement bus services will also be available for local journeys, such as to and from Purley.

Customers travelling between London and the South Coast are recommended to travel via East Grinstead, using rail replacement services to connect between East Grinstead and Three Bridges.

Journeys will take longer and as usual, we recommend that customers plan journeys in advance using our smartphone app, websites or via www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Rail replacement buses will operate between East Grinstead and Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport with other rail replacement routes operating.

Train services will be amended to ensure customers from London Victoria maintain a service between the City and Gatwick Airport, with a train every 30 mins via Horsham calling at Gatwick Airport.

Lucy McAuliffe, Sussex route director for Network Rail, said: “The lines between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport are among the busiest in the country.

“We don’t close them very often and when we do we look to make best use of that access to do as much work as possible to improve passenger journeys.

“This Sunday our teams will be working at more than 50 worksites delivering a massive amount of work to ensure that trains continue to run safely and reliably on this crucial section of the Brighton Main Line.

“I’d like to thank customers for bearing with us while our teams work hard to improve this integral part of our rail network.”

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “If you’re looking to travel between London and the south coast this weekend, please plan ahead and check before you leave for the station.

“Essential engineering works between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport will close the Brighton Main Line all day on Sunday, and late on Saturday night.

“It means journeys will take longer, may involve a bus, and are likely to be busier than normal.

“See how your route will be affected by visiting the Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express websites.”