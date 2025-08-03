Brighton Pride traffic: full list of road closures for Sunday, August 3

BRIGHTON PRIDE 2025

Here are your Brighton Pride road closures.

Preston Park Avenue, from Preston Drove to Stanford Avenue, will be closed from 9am on Saturday, 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August.

The same section will be closed again from 11am on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 August.

Preston Road (A23), from South Road to Dyke Road Drive, will be closed from 9am on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August. This section will also be closed from 11am on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday, 4 August.

Argyle Road, from Preston Road to Campbell Road, will be closed from 9pm on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August, and again from 8:30pm on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 August.

Ditchling Rise, from Preston Road to Beaconsfield Road, will be closed from 9pm on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August, and again from 8:30pm on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 August.

London Road, from Preston Circus to Cheapside, will be closed from 9pm on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August, and again from 8:30pm on Sunday, 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 August.

Preston Road (A23), from Stanford Avenue to Preston Circus, will be closed from 9pm on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August, and again from 8:30pm on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 August.

Springfield Road, from Preston Road to Beaconsfield Road, will be closed from 9pm on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August, and again from 8:30pm on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 August.

Stanford Avenue, from Preston Road to Beaconsfield Road, will be closed from 9pm on Saturday 2 August until 1am on Sunday 3 August, and again from 8:30pm on Sunday 3 August until 1am on Monday 4 Augus.

Broad Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Camelford Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Charles Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Madeira Place, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Manchester Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Margaret Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Marine Parade (A259), from Old Steine to Lower Rock Gardens, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

New Steine Street, on both sides from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Rock Place, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Steine Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Wentworth Street, from St James' Street to Marine Parade, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

George Street, providing access to St James' Street, will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Dorset Gardens will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Cavendish Street will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

High Street will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.

Chapel Street will be closed from 9pm on Friday 1 August until 5am on Monday 4 August.