Burgess Hill driver trapped after ‘collision with house’ in West Sussex village
Police said they are now appealing for witnesses following the crash in London Road, which happened in the early hours of Friday morning (September 26).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a report at around 00.10am of a car having been in collision with a house. The 35-year-old driver from Burgess Hill needed to be released after being trapped and he was treated before being taken to hospital with serious injuries. The scene was closed for an investigation to take place and is due to be open before 11am.”
Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV footage to email [email protected], quoting Op Kingfisher serial 8 of 26/08.