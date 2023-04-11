Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill roadworks: Save Our Town event introduces residents to election candidates over Easter weekend

Residents concerned about roadworks in Burgess Hill held another Save Our Town event over the Easter weekend.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST

Representatives from the group were in Church Road from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, April 8, following a recent protest on March 4 and the launch of a change.org petition on March 20.

The Save Our Town group was formed earlier this year following complaints about the West Sussex County Council-led Places and Connectivity Programme, which the council says aims to improve safety and support cycling and walking in the town centre. The mini-roundabout at the junction of Station Road has been removed and other works have been carried out near the railway station.

The Saturday event allowed people to meet some of the local residents who are standing for election to Burgess Hill Town Council and Mid Sussex District Council as independents on May 4.

A Save Our Town spokesperson said that, if elected, these candidates ‘seek to get discussions and decisions that represent the local people not political parties’.

They added: “They recognise that it will be an uphill task, but all agree that it is something that must be done, to ensure that local people are genuinely listened to, and that whatever funds are available, or can be found are used for the priorities expressed by local residents and businesses.”

Save Our Town said the independent candidates are: Ray Woods (St Andrews ward), Yann Davies (Victoria /Dunstall wards), Sean Kelly (Meeds & Hammonds ward) and Andy Stowe (Franklands ward).

Visit saveourtown.uk.

From left: Ray Woods, Yann Davies and Sean Kelly in Burgess Hill on Saturday, April 8

From left: Ray Woods, Yann Davies and Sean Kelly in Burgess Hill on Saturday, April 8 Photo: Save Our Town

