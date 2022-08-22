Burst water main in Hailsham is a ‘disgraceful situation’ according to resident

As photos show, the road was flooded over on Wednesday (August 17) due to the burst water main.

Ben Hewes, South East Water distribution manager, said: “We’re really sorry to anyone who has been impacted by a burst water main near the A22 Hailsham Bypass.

“Our technicians discovered a burst on our nine-inch-diameter water main on Wednesday and repairs are ongoing.

“The burst pipe caused water to run onto the road surface so a lane closure is in place to protect motorists from our working area.”

Resident Steve Keogh called it a ‘ludicrous situation’ because he’s seen that same main burst on multiple occasions over the last few years ‘due to a lack of investment by South East Water and the other utility companies’.

He said: “This is a typical disgraceful situation and ironic given the hose ban placed upon us in East Sussex recently.”

To this Mr Hewes said: “All of our water pipes are assessed using a risk matrix system so we can prioritise which areas need to be upgraded.

“We are aware this pipe has burst in the past and will be monitoring the network to ensure it is as resilient as possible.”

1. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales