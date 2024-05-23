Cancelled and delayed flights in London today: Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and City airports list
Travellers flying to and from London today may experience disruptions to their travels due to delayed or cancelled flights.
Passengers should check with their airline for the latest updates to their journey.
Here is the full list of delayed and cancelled flights to and from all of the main London airports so far today (Thursday May 23).
London Gatwick Airport
You can see the latest Gatwick delays and cancellations here.
Heathrow Airport
Departures
12pm- Loganair LOG676 to Isle of Man- Cancelled
12.15pm- American Airlines 47 to Chicago IL- DELAYED to 12.43pm
12.20pm- British Airways 714 to Zurich- DELAYED to 12.46pm
12.20pm- Air Canada 5082 to San Francisco- DELAYED to 12.40pm
1.15pm- British Airways 836 to Dublin- DELAYED to 1.36pm
1.50pm- Aer Lingus EI 715 to Cork- DELAYED to 3pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.heathrow.com/departures
Stansted Airport
12.30pm- Easyjet EZY308 to Edinburgh-DELAYED to 12.50pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.stanstedairport.com/flight-information/departures/
Luton Airport
1.25pm- WizzAir W92604 to Prague- DELAYED to 3.40pm
1.45pm- EasyJet EZY2381 to Rhodes- DELAYED to 2.15pm
3.10pm-WizzAir W95449 to Kaunas-DELAYED to 4.40pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.london-luton.co.uk/flights
London City Airport
Departures
No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
No delayed or cancelled flights
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.londoncityairport.com/flight-info/departures-arrivals
