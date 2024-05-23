Cancelled and delayed flights in London today: Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and City airports list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is the full list of delayed and cancelled flights to and from all of the main London airports so far today (Thursday May 23).

Travellers flying to and from London today may experience disruptions to their travels due to delayed or cancelled flights.

Passengers should check with their airline for the latest updates to their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the full list of delayed and cancelled flights to and from all of the main London airports so far today (Thursday May 23).

A plane arrives at Heathrow Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

London Gatwick Airport

You can see the latest Gatwick delays and cancellations here.

Heathrow Airport

Departures

12pm- Loganair LOG676 to Isle of Man- Cancelled

12.15pm- American Airlines 47 to Chicago IL- DELAYED to 12.43pm

12.20pm- British Airways 714 to Zurich- DELAYED to 12.46pm

12.20pm- Air Canada 5082 to San Francisco- DELAYED to 12.40pm

1.15pm- British Airways 836 to Dublin- DELAYED to 1.36pm

1.50pm- Aer Lingus EI 715 to Cork- DELAYED to 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.heathrow.com/departures

Stansted Airport

12.30pm- Easyjet EZY308 to Edinburgh-DELAYED to 12.50pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.stanstedairport.com/flight-information/departures/

Luton Airport

1.25pm- WizzAir W92604 to Prague- DELAYED to 3.40pm

1.45pm- EasyJet EZY2381 to Rhodes- DELAYED to 2.15pm

3.10pm-WizzAir W95449 to Kaunas-DELAYED to 4.40pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.london-luton.co.uk/flights

London City Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights