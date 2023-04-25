A car and a motorbike have been involved in a collision outside Eastbourne, resulting in severe traffic delays.

According to AA Traffic reports, the incident happened on A2270 Eastbourne Road. The road is partially blocked, causing long delays both ways around St Annes Road.

Stagecoach South East reported on social media that buses are ‘expected to be severely delayed’ after the collision on Eastbourne Road, Willingdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Service 51 will also be unable to serve Farmlands Way,” the statement read. “We will post any updates as soon as we get them.”

Stagecoach South East reported on social media that buses are ‘expected to be severely delayed’ after the collision on Eastbourne Road, Willingdon.

Delays of seven minutes have been reported on Willingdon roundabout, northbound between A2270 Willingdon Road and A2270 Eastbourne Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad