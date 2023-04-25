Edit Account-Sign Out
Stabbing in East Sussex village: Dramatic photos show response from armed police and dog unit

Dramatic photos have emerged from the scene of a stabbing in an East Sussex village.

By Sam Morton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Police said four people have been arrested, after a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing in Stone Cross.

An eye-witness said emergency services, including an air ambulance and the police dog unit, were called to Burdock Place around 2pm today (Tuesday, April 25).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A man, aged 56, had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing, and was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening. Officers made four arrests and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Police said there will be an increased police presence in the area while they carry out enquiries.

The spokesperson added: “It was an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 785 of 25/04.”

Four people have been arrested in an East Sussex village after a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing, police said.

Four people have been arrested in an East Sussex village after a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing, police said. Photo: Freelance

Four people have been arrested in an East Sussex village after a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing, police said. Photo: Freelance

Four people have been arrested in an East Sussex village after a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing, police said. Photo: Freelance

